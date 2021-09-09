The NTA off-the-shoulder dress worn by Holly Willoughby dominates the show.

At tonight’s National Television Awards, Holly Willoughby looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown.

The TV host is up for two prizes tonight: one for “best presenter” and another for “best daytime TV” as part of the This Morning awards submission.

Holly’s glam crew assisted her in getting ready for tonight’s event at the O2 in London.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield of This Morning are about to miss an NTA tradition.

The 40-year-old wore a blue Ziad Nakad dress with glitter accents from the designer.

Holly accessorized with a simple diamond bangle, diamond drop earrings, and matching silver Gina Shoes shoes, as she just needed a few accessories.

Patsy O’Neill, her go-to makeup artist, went for a more natural look for the occasion, going for a pale pink lipstick and light bronzer.

Holly’s fans thought she looked stunning, and they complimented her in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous Hol!” wrote Louise. “Best of luck.”

“Soooooo yummy Hollywood!” said her sister Kelly. Inside and out, we’re winning.”

“Absolutely stunning,” Lesley said.

Sue added, “Gorgeous dress.”

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the glamourous awards presentation from The O2 London to commemorate a year of television.

The British audience has voted for their favorite dramas, entertainment series, talent shows, comedy, documentaries, and personalities during the last few months.