‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 Reveals Trailer, Poster, and Fresh Stills

Fans of Netflix’s hit thriller The Night Agent have just received a thrilling preview of the upcoming third season, set to launch on February 19, 2026. With only 29 days remaining until the highly anticipated return, the streamer has unveiled the official trailer, poster, and a collection of new stills that hint at the action-packed escapades awaiting Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso).

A New Mission, New Risks

The two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into a high-stakes mission that spans multiple international locations. In the new season, Sutherland is drawn into the hunt for a young Treasury agent who flees to Istanbul with sensitive classified information after murdering his superior. This sparks a dangerous chain of events, forcing Peter into a shadowy dark-money operation while assassins close in. Alongside him is a determined journalist, forging an uneasy alliance as secrets from the past resurface with explosive consequences.

As the globe-trotting adventure intensifies, the stakes rise, with the potential to bring down government officials and cost both Sutherland and his allies their lives. The trailer offers fast-paced action, from rooftop chases to a tense confrontation in a football stadium, keeping fans on edge.

Fresh Faces and Returning Stars

Alongside the thrilling action, Netflix has confirmed the return of key cast members, including Fola Evans-Akingbola (Chelsea Arrington), Stephen Moyer (The Father), Suraj Sharma (Jay Batra), and Jennifer Morrison (Jenny Hagan). New stills from the season tease the tense dynamics between these characters, capturing dramatic moments from various episodes. Notable appearances include Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe and Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel.

The show’s creative team behind season three features Guy Ferland directing episodes 301 and 302, Adam Arkin for episodes 303 and 304, Paris Barclay for episodes 305 and 306, and others. The writer lineup is equally diverse, with credits spanning episodes from Munis Rashid to Aiyana White. The season promises intricate storytelling paired with top-tier direction to keep the audience captivated.

Though Netflix has yet to announce an official renewal for season four, whispers of a potential shift to Los Angeles as the new filming location have circulated. Fans are hopeful for an announcement soon, but it’s likely Netflix will wait for season three’s performance metrics before making a final decision.

For now, The Night Agent fans are counting down the days to February 19, with season three set to raise the stakes and deliver more high-octane drama that has made the show a standout on Netflix.