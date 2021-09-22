The Next ‘Bond,’ according to Daniel Craig, should not be a woman. This is why.

With “No Time To Die,” which will be released in the United States in just a few weeks, Daniel Craig will wave farewell to the “James Bond” franchise. Since Craig announced his departure, rumors have circulated that his successor might be a woman. Despite the rumors, Craig stated that he does not want a woman to play Bond.

Craig appears to want to retain it as a boys’ club, but this is not the reality. Rather, he wants women to be able to establish their own distinct cultural symbols.

The 53-year-old actor was questioned about his thoughts on a hypothetical female Bond in an interview with “Radio Times” on Tuesday, to which he said, “The answer to that is really straightforward.” Simply said, there should be more roles for women and actors of color.”

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role for a woman that is just as good as James Bond?” he said.

Barbara Brocoli, the franchise’s producer, appears to think the same way about equal action parts for original female characters.

“He’s a male character,” says the narrator. He was written as a man, and I believe he will remain thus, which is wonderful. We don’t have to make male characters into female characters. Let’s just construct more female characters and tailor the plot to them,” the producer earlier told “The Guardian.”

That eliminates the idea of Lashana Lynch, whose character will be introduced in “No Time To Die,” becoming the next Bond.

Lynch will play Nomi, an MI6 agent who is also a 007, in the film. Despite the fact that the “Captain Marvel” actress has denied taking over Craig’s role, it has long been rumoured that she could be the next James Bond.

“I think they were just looking for someone who would be able to be a match for Bond, who would be able to stand up and be vocal and forthright and strong and able to handle a weapon, able to handle herself and not someone who takes any crap from anyone at all,” Lynch told “The Guardian” earlier this month about her casting. Then, as the story progressed, she evolved into this complex, free-spirited, open-minded vocal human being who adds a unique spin to MI6.”

This still leaves us with the main question: who will play James Bond in the future? Only time will tell if this is true.