The New Orleans mansion of Beyonce and Jay-Z has caught fire; arson is being investigated as a possible cause.

Beyonce and Jay-$2.4 Z’s million Garden District residence in New Orleans caught fire on Wednesday night. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), but preliminary inquiry suggests it may be a case of “simple arson.”

The fire started around 7.15 p.m., according to a NOPD official who talked to The New York Post. The fire was confined at 8 p.m. and declared entirely extinguished at 9.30 p.m. with the help of 22 firemen. At the location, no casualties or evacuations were recorded.

“It might have been much worse if they hadn’t arrived when they did,” the representative said, adding, “It’s a historic home.”

Authorities got a complaint of a suspicious individual in the vicinity around the time of the fire, according to local news outlet WGNO, prompting them to investigate the event as a case of “simple arson.” The man was spotted fleeing the residence before the fire broke out in the kitchen, according to an eyewitness.

The witness told WGNO, “I was strolling around the corner with my dog Ziggy Smalls and I saw a lot of smoke shooting out.” “A dude jumped over the fence on the backside of Harmony and Eight,” said my neighbor around the corner.

Meanwhile, a neighbor informed the source that she had protested to the Garden District Association on multiple occasions about the property’s state of disrepair for a long time. Beyonce and Jay-Z, on the other hand, have a “great gardener who takes care of the boxwoods,” according to the neighbor.

As of this writing, the NOPD has failed to identify the perpetrator of the alleged arson. “We cannot provide any specifics at this time because the report for this occurrence is currently pending approval,” police stated.

The three-story, six-bedroom property was formerly known as the Westminster Presbyterian Church and was erected in 1926. It eventually hosted an eight-dancer ballet group before being transformed to a residence in 2000, spanning 15,200 square feet. It was purchased by Beyonce in 2015.