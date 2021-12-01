The new Liverpool map shows how your neighborhood will be transformed and renamed.

The map of Liverpool is forever changing, which means citizens may soon be living in a new section of the city.

Liverpool Council has been advised to significantly redesign the city map as part of its rehabilitation journey following a disastrous government inspection report earlier this year. This includes major changes to ward borders, new ward regions, and a reduction in elected members.

Moving to a new electoral system, where the majority of wards are represented by a single person rather than the current system of three members per ward, was one of the suggestions in Max Caller’s damning report, which exposed years of errors at the city council.

Mr Caller said – and the government agreed – that this would give residents a lot more accountability.

It was also decided that starting in 2023, the council would have all-out elections every four years, which will coincide with the implementation of the new ward design, and that the overall number of councillors representing the city will be reduced.

The council has been working with government commissioners, who were appointed in the aftermath of the critical report, to develop new suggestions for how the new city map would look, where new wards will be created, and how many councillors will serve in each region.

The council proposes reducing the number of councillors from 90 to 85 as part of its recommendations.

The council has now created a draft for how this new city map would look ahead of a critical full council meeting next Wednesday, which, if accepted at the meeting, will be submitted to the electoral commission.

Here, we take a closer look at the prospective new map of Liverpool and what it means for the people who live in the city.

The current council map in Liverpool is divided into thirty wards, each with three councillors.

As you can see from the council’s proposed new map, the city would be divided into 80 wards, which would be a significant change.

The vast majority of them (75) will be represented by a single councillor, with five larger wards being represented by two or more councillors.