The new knitted neutral jumper from River Island has captivated customers.

River Island’s customers were “wowed” after seeing a sneak peek of some of the new season’s arrivals online.

Autumn ushers in a major shift in our wardrobes, with summer garments being relegated to next year’s wardrobe and cosy coats, cozy sweaters, elegant caps, and more becoming the standard.

River Island, like many other shops, is fast to promote new season arrivals on social media, ensuring that customers know exactly what to expect in stores and online.

After revealing some of its new seasonal stock on Instagram recently, the high street favourite caused a commotion.

The retailer posted a flatlay image of a green roll neck sweater and cream heeled boots, both of which were billed as “coming soon” on the retailer’s website.

River Island’s caption for the photo was simple: “Knitted neutrals are all the rage”#ImWearingRI#LinkInbio to shop”Coming soon! 776383 Green Roll Neck Jumper 777721 Cream Heeled Boots “..

The items were well-received by the retailer’s 2.4 million followers, with over 1,400 likes in the first few hours after being posted on the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“The jumper,” Claire commented, adding a string of heart eye emojis.

“Loving the jumper,” Sharron commented.

“I’ve been waiting for these BOOTS for a lonnnngggg time,” Lisa stated of the cream boots.

“Oh wow, I adore this,” Steph said.

Sonia stated, “This is fantastic!!! What a frock! “..

“Love the jumper x,” Sam commented.

When a customer inquired about the availability of the jumper, River Island said, “This is part of our new arrivals and will be coming soon, we do not have a date but would urge you to keep watching the web site as this gets updated on a frequent basis.”

