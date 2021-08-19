The Netflix Anime Adaptation of “Record Of Ragnarok” Is Getting A Second Season.

According to the show’s official Japanese Twitter account, a second season of the Netflix anime version of “Record of Ragnarok” is presently in production.

The announcement announced the production of Season 2 of “Record of Ragnarok,” but no further specifics, such as a release date or animation studio, were provided. Studio Graphinica, the same animation studio behind the first season, is expected to return to finish the plot.

Masaki Sato, the character designer responsible for S2’s main visual, is expected to return, according to Dualshockers.

“Record of Ragnarok” (or “Shuumatsu No Valkyrie” in Japanese) received a mixed response from anime fans in its first season. It received flak for its animation design, which included slideshow-like transitions and sluggish fighting actions. Others lambasted the anime for its lengthy flashback-style exposition in the middle of matches.

Others, on the other hand, lauded “Record of Ragnarok” as a fine show that was well-paced and fulfilling in practically every way, particularly in terms of character creation.

The show’s depiction of Hindu gods, particularly the show’s version of Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti’s three greatest celestial beings, was controversially prohibited in India. According to the Anime News Network, this action was made because it was considered as a violation of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits “outraging the religious emotions of any class of [Indian citizens].”

The first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, implying that a second season was unavoidable. The manga’s first three fights were turned into anime, with the fourth bout’s fighter intros serving as the season’s finale.

Fans should expect the second season to end after the sixth battle concludes if the anime sticks to the same three-match seasonal episode schedule and stays true to the manga. Because the “Record of Ragnarok” manga is only updated once a month (with the occasional double-chapter publication), the anime’s second season should debut in December or early 2022 at the earliest.