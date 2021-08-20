The NBC Peacock reboot of ‘Punky Brewster’ has been canceled after ten episodes.

The show “Punky Brewster” was canceled after one season on Peacock’s streaming network.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved show that tackled heartfelt topics with aplomb. “We are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew, and especially Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone,” said NBC Universal Television and Streaming president Lisa Katz in a statement to PEOPLE.

The show was canceled by Peacock following its 10-episode first season, which premiered on Feb. 25.

From 1984 through 1986, NBC broadcasted “Punky Brewster.” It was discontinued after two seasons, but was eventually revived in syndication for two more seasons.

According to People, Peacock has canceled the first half-hour comedy series, “Punky Brewster.”

Frye resumed her role as Punky Brewster in the revived program, now a divorced mother of three in her forties who is rediscovering her “Punky Power” after her divorce from her husband, played by Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Punky, an abandoned girl living in foster care with Chicago photographer Henry Warnimont, played by the late George Gaynes, was also played by Frye in the original production.

Quinn Copeland played as Izzy, a young “Punky-like” child who was placed to Punky for foster care in the reboot. Punky resided in the same shelter residence as Izzy before being placed in foster care at Warnimont.

Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend in the original series, appeared in the revival as well.

Prior to the show’s demise, Frye retweeted fan posts in order to increase the show’s chances of earning a second season. However, NBC Universal officials chose not to renew the show for a second season.

Frye told People in February that filming for the revival was “surreal.”

“It’s both weird and genuine. Punky and Punky Power hold a special place in my heart and in my life. It’s been a dream come true for me to find so much about myself through her,” she said.