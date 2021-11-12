The National Junior Boxing Championships were won by Merseyside.

At the recent England Boxing National Junior Championships, held at Hereford Sixth Form College, young boxers from 65 clubs gained national crowns.

Merseyside, as expected, was well-represented.

Cain Alexander of the Rotunda, Leon Burns of Birkenhead Venture, Louis Szeto of Gemini ABC, and Recardo Jenkins of Kirkby were all crowned national champions, while Mike Tallon of Lee Jones ABC and Gemini’s Lewis Robinson were on the wrong end of split decisions, and Sophie Atlass of Wirral CP and Rotunda ABC’s Dean Peet reached the finals before being outpointed.

Due of the Covid-19 Pandemic, all national tournaments were forced to be held in the last four months of the year, hence Junior Development Class A and Class B boxers participated alongside their Cadet and Junior Open counterparts in one massive event.

And it was an occasion to which Merseyside’s boxers excelled.

Louis Szeto of Gemini was named one of the Male Boxers of the Tournament by the panel of England Talent coaches after winning the Male Junior Cadets, Under 46kg title by unanimous decision over Muhammad Al Harbi of (Hi-Tech).

Cain Alexander (Rotunda) won the Male Junior, Under 50kg championship after defeating Leo Wood (Guildford) by a split decision – and Leon Burns of Birkenhead Venture won the Male Development Class B, Under 48kg title after defeating Jayden Salkey (Lucky Gloves) by a split decision.

Recardo Jenkins, another Mersey champion for Kirkby ABC, won the Male Junior, Under 52kg title by a unanimous decision over Brad Archbold of (Wearmouth).

Sophie Atlass (Wirral CP) narrowly lost to Olivia Sellers (Bolsover) in the Female Development Class B, Under 54kg category, and Dean Peet of Rotunda reached the final of the Male Junior Cadets, Under 50kg division but was defeated by Musa Sheikh (Fairbairn) by a unanimous decision.

Lewis Robinson of Gemini barely lost in the Male Development Class A, Under 63kg final to Teddy Cerda of Smoky’s, and Joshua Jarvis of West Ham won the Male Junior, Under 48kg final by a split decision over Mike Tallon of Lee Jones.

