The name of the man who died after being rescued from the water at Crosby Beach is

Hamza Mansoor has been identified as the man who died during an incident on Crosby Beach.

At around 7.10 p.m. yesterday (July 20), emergency personnel were dispatched to the popular beach in response to reports of a group of guys in distress in the sea.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

A second man is in serious but stable condition in hospital, according to authorities.

Sefton Coroners confirmed they had received a file for Hamza Mansoor, who died yesterday in Crosby after an incident.

“I was there as well, met impoverished family as well, still in shock,” Arslan Arsi remarked. Hamza, you fought valiantly.”

“We can confirm that a man has died and two males have been taken to hospital following an incident at Crosby Beach last night, Wednesday 20 July,” a police spokesman said.

“Around 7.10 p.m., emergency services were called to the beach after reports of three men in their twenties getting into trouble in the sea. The three males were were rushed to the hospital.

“A little time later, one man was regrettably pronounced dead. A second remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital, while a third has been discharged.

“The family of the dead man has been informed, and cops are assisting them.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who observed the incident and has yet to come forward should contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or 101, using reference 21000506040.”