The Name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter: How to Pronounce It Lilibet is a fictional character created by Lilibet

The Name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter: How to Pronounce It

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry have had their second child together. The couple’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born two days earlier, according to a spokeswoman for the couple. Lilibet is a unique name, and by now, you’re probably wondering how to say Lilibet.

The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is named after Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet is a nickname given to the queen by family members, according to the Associated Press. If you haven’t heard it before, it’s pronounced Lilly-bet, just like it looks. This instructional video demonstrates how to say it correctly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Hinted at a Few Baby Names for Their New Daughter

As of this writing, there are no public images of Lilibet, who arrived just over two years after her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019. However, in a statement to The Associated Press, the couple stated that she is wonderful.

In part, the statement added, “She is more than we could have ever expected, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve received from around the world.” “We appreciate your continuous compassion and support during this very memorable moment in our lives.”

The news of Lilibet’s birth quickly spread over the Internet, with many people sharing their joy and congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan. One message said, “Welcome to the world, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.” Another tweet added, “We wish our Patron The Duke and The Duchess much happiness as they embark on this new adventure.”

In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their pregnancy.

The couple, who married in 2018, found out they were expecting another child on Valentine’s Day. Their spokesman told People, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.” This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.