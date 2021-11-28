The mystery of St George’s Hall’s lost piece and whether it will ever be replaced.

St George’s Hall, the majestic neoclassical architecture that stands on a plateau in Liverpool city centre, is shrouded in mystery.

However, one of the more perplexing aspects of the Grade-I listed structure’s 160-year history concerns a piece of carved stone that previously adorned its southern face.

The painting, titled “Commerce and the Arts,” has been on display since the building’s inception in 1854.

Many prominent figures, including politicians, sculptors, and architects, have asked about the frieze sculpture's location since it vanished in the 1950s, appealing for it to be returned to its original spot overlooking St John's Road below.

Many people believe the structure would be incomplete without it, but the original looks to have been lost forever.

The pediment, or tympanum, depicted Britannia seated with a lion at her side and the Mersey at her feet, according to data from the 1950s.

She was accompanied by gods Mercury, Bacchus, and Apollo, as well as figurines representing America, Europe, and Africa. “Freemen have erected a home for arts, laws, and councils,” the Latin inscription said. The sculpted sculptures stood above the south entrance (facing what is now the bus interchange and the Royal Court theatre) until enormous chunks of stone, some weighing up to 50 pounds, fell more than 100 feet to the earth below one hot afternoon in August, 1950.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and steeplejacks from all across the city were dispatched to make the area safe.

Despite suggestions that it would be replaced in time for the Festival of Britain the following year, it marked the beginning of the end for the pediment.

An architecture expert had scaled the steel scaffolding built along the south wall of St George’s Hall and judged the frieze “decayed and defiled” before another month had passed. That was the end of it, and it was removed.

The classical frieze is thought to have been ripped up and used as hardcore road-fill, which has since been branded an unforgivable act of sacrilege.

Several attempts to replace the pediment, designed by Prof Charles Cockerell, have been made over the years.