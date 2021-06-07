The Music Video for Mariah Carey and Jay-“Heartbreaker” Z’s Is Still One of the Most Expensive Ever Made

Music videos no longer carry the same weight in today’s streaming-first world. At the turn of the century, having a spectacular music video to promote a song to the world was extremely important. It contributed to Mariah Carey and Jay-smash Z’s hit “Heartbreaker” reaching the top of the charts. But how much did it set you back?

In 1999, Mariah Carey released the single “Heartbreaker.”

From “All I Want For Christmas Is You” through “We Belong Together,” Carey came to popularity in the 1990s with a string of No. 1 hits. Rainbow, the first song from her seventh studio album, was released in 1999. It was titled “Heartbreaker” and featured Jay-Z.