The murderous stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes uttered police lies that were caught on camera.

In this chilling video, a child murderer lies to cover up her stepson’s torment just minutes after inflicting his fatal injuries.

Emma Tustin was found guilty of the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who had been subjected to months of terrible treatment by her.

Emma is shown on film telling a police officer that Arthur, six, headbutted her as she tried to stop him from headbutting the floor.

“Done my best for that kid, he f****** hates me,” Tustin, 32, can be heard saying.

He passed away a few hours later.

According to West Midlands Police, Arthur sustained a “unsurvivable brain injury” after his head was “banged repeatedly against a hard surface” at her home in Shirley, Solihull, in June last year.

Thomas Hughes, Arthur’s father, was convicted guilty of his son’s manslaughter.

Tustin was the sole caregiver for Arthur at the time of the tragic assault in June 2020 at her house in Shirley.

According to Birmingham Live, bodyworn video obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) shows Tustin lying to cops outside her home about the tragic line of events that led to Arthur’s murder.

PC Tustin’s home on Cranmore Road was visited by Louise Williams from West Midlands Police just after 3 p.m. on June 16 after it was reported that Arthur had fainted.

Arthur was told to “sit on the thinking step,” according to Tustin, before he “threw himself all over the floor, threw himself on the radiator, and hit me in the course of trying to get him back on the step.”

She explained that she attempted to give Arthur a “bear hug” and “placed my arms around him,” but he “dropped” and kicked her when she attempted to lift him up.

Arthur had been “lashing out,” according to Tustin, and had “smashed this house to shreds, assaulted his father, and hit me.”

Tustin is overheard saying, “I did my best for that kid.” as she begins to cry. He despises me like a f******.” “You’re not my real mum, I hate you,” Arthur allegedly told Tustin, adding that he was “going to get my mum to kill you.”

Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, Arthur’s biological mother, is in prison for stabbing her own lover to death in a drunken frenzy.

Until her, Hughes and Labinjo-Halcrow had split care of their kid. “The summary has come to an end.”