The murder victim had “every right” to securely return home after watching the game.

Detectives looking into the death of a man in Liverpool’s city centre said he had “every right” to return home safely after a night out with his companions.

Duncan Browne was out watching England’s Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine just hours before he was assaulted on Hanover Street by a gang of three guys.

The 23-year-old from Kirkby was transported to hospital but died on Monday surrounded by his family after suffering a heart attack.

Merseyside Police announced today that a 37-year-old Liverpool man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has been held in jail on unrelated charges.

A team of detectives is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to find those guilty for the “unforgivable atrocity.”

Flowers, balloons, and football scarves, as well as a succession of heartfelt memorials to Mr Browne, were left at the scene of the fatal attack this week.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the City Buffet restaurant on Hanover Street between 3.20 and 3.40 a.m. on Sunday is asked to come forward and call the police.

“Duncan had enjoyed an evening with friends in the city centre, watching the Euro 2020 Quarter Final match between Ukraine and England,” Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said.

“He had every right to enjoy himself with friends and return home safely to bed. Duncan’s family is now grieving his loss at a young age following an unthinkable tragedy as a result of his attackers’ heartless conduct.

“We have a team of investigators working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to track down the criminals, and we have a number of promising leads.

“However, we know that this section of town would have been crowded with people heading home for the night, as well as taxi and private hire cars passing by.”

“Anyone who was in the neighborhood of the City Buffet on Hanover Street, at its connections with the bottom of Wood Street and the top of Church Street between 3.20-3.40am on Sunday should come forward,” he continued.

“You may even have dashcam footage of the incident or the offenders arriving at or leaving the area if you were driving.”

"We believe someone has information or footage that could help us.