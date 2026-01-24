The Muppets Mark 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Special

The Muppets are back, and this time, they’re bringing an all-star cast for a special one-night celebration. On January 23, 2026, Disney dropped the full-length trailer for “The Muppet Show” special, set to debut on February 4, 2026. The 50th anniversary special, streaming on Disney and airing on ABC, promises a fun-filled evening of classic Muppet chaos, celebrity appearances, and timeless humor.

Classic Antics, New Faces

The Muppets are returning to their roots in this star-studded event that features new and familiar faces. Alongside the beloved Muppet characters such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo, celebrity guests like Maya Rudolph, Sabrina Carpenter, and Seth Rogen will join in the fun. Rudolph’s appearance features a quirky interaction with a Muppet in the audience, while Carpenter, a lifelong fan, shares a comedic moment with Miss Piggy. “It’s you! You’re my idol,” Carpenter exclaims, prompting Piggy to humorously respond, “You’re sweet… go on.” The playful banter between the two continues, with Carpenter saying, “I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you… their parents grew up watching you,” which causes Piggy to dramatically recoil, declaring, “OKAY!”

In addition to guest appearances, Seth Rogen—both an executive producer and guest star—reflects on his childhood dream of performing with the Muppets. A playful exchange with Fozzie Bear in the trailer adds to the humor, with Fozzie quipping, “Got any other dreams?”

Directed by Alex Timbers, the special is a collaboration between Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures, with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver among the executive producers. Sabrina Carpenter, a major Muppet fan, also holds an executive producer credit. The creative team is dedicated to honoring the franchise’s legacy while introducing fresh elements that will resonate with both long-time fans and newcomers.

Iconic Characters, Timeless Appeal

The special brings back the Muppets’ signature chaos, with Kermit hosting, Miss Piggy maintaining her glamorous persona, and Gonzo continuing his daredevil antics. Statler and Waldorf are back in the balcony to heckle as usual, and even Beautiful Day Monster makes an appearance, greeting Maya Rudolph with a classic Muppet-style kiss on the hand. The ensemble cast of veteran Muppet performers, including Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, and Eric Jacobson, ensures that the characters remain as authentic as ever. Goelz, who has been with the Muppets for over 50 years, is known for creating characters like Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

Music plays a key role in the celebration. A new version of the iconic “Muppet Show Theme (2026)” will accompany the special, with Animal pounding the drums in the trailer. Expect musical performances and comedy sketches that echo the variety show’s heyday. However, as Kermit jokingly reveals in the trailer, “We’re still working out a few kinks,” signaling that even in 2026, the Muppets are as unpredictable as ever. Carpenter, ever the good sport, quips, “That’s all right, I love a kink,” adding a cheeky wink to the show’s signature family-friendly humor.

The special is more than just a nostalgia trip; it’s a celebration of the Muppets’ ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. The trailer also features a wall of fame honoring past guest stars such as Harry Belafonte, Steve Martin, and Lady Gaga, underscoring the Muppets’ enduring cultural impact.

For fans eager to relive the original magic, all five seasons of “The Muppet Show” are currently available on Disney . Whether this special is the beginning of a new era for the Muppets or a spectacular one-night-only event, one thing is clear: the Muppets’ irrepressible spirit is alive and well, ready to captivate audiences once again.