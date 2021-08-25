The MTV Video Music Awards will be hosted by Doja Cat in 2021.

Doja Cat will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, with the 25-year-old musician slated to reveal music videos and performances as well as take the stage to perform some of her own music. This will be her first time hosting.

The singer is no stranger to the VMAs, having previously won the Moon Person Award for best new artist in 2020 and performing a mashup of her songs “Say So” and “Like That” at the show.

Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, and Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing at the VMAs alongside Doja cat.

A newly sculpted Moon Person statue for the awards is also a new surprise for this year’s VMAs.

According to MTV, "this year's awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley, and they will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day's 20th anniversary."

With five VMA nominations, Doja Cat is also on track to create VMA history. This is the first year that the host has been nominated for more than one video. Justin Bieber, who has seven nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion, who has six, are the other top nominees.

BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for five nominations, tied with Doja Cat.

The performance will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.