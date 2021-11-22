The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will host the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s third season will visit Liverpool as part of a national tour next year.

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will host all 12 drag queens for a night of sparkling performance.

Audiences may witness their favorite queens from Series 3 perform, and they should “expect the unexpected.”

In collaboration with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is produced by Werq The World producers Voss Events and World of Wonder, the media business behind Drag Race.

“We are happy to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even put Series 2 on the road,” said Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor.

“We’ve chosen to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now because the demand for the first tour was so high when we announced it earlier this year.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting event, and we can’t wait to see many incredible and crazy evenings of live entertainment in venues around the UK.”

On September 16, 2022, the third series of drag queens will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

On Friday, November 26, at 10 a.m., general admission tickets will go on sale online.