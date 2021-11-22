The mother of three had no idea she was in a coma when she gave birth.

After acquiring coronavirus while pregnant, a mother gave birth to a newborn boy while struggling for her life in a coma.

Sophie Byrne, from Dovecot, didn’t find out until later that her baby Joseph had been born via caesarean section.

After her condition deteriorated, the 28-year-old, who is also a mother to William, eight, and Amelia, five, was placed on a ventilator at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Sophie was admitted to the Royal after being diagnosed with Covid earlier this year and spent nine weeks there.

While she was still in a coma, a team from Liverpool Women’s Hospital was called into the Royal to deliver her baby 11 weeks early.

Due to the severity of her illness, the mother-of-three was completely unaware that her son had been born on August 26.

Sophie’s family received an unbelievable call from medical personnel warning them that she might not live, and Joseph’s father raced to her side.

“Staff at the Royal advised my family that I might not survive the delivery since I was so frail,” Sophie claimed exclusively to The Washington Newsday. Due to the risk of Covid, they permitted Joseph’s father to see me but not my parents.” Despite being 11 weeks preterm, Joseph was born healthy and was transferred to a newborn ward, while Sophie battled coronavirus on a ventilator.

“Even though Joseph was delivered 11 weeks early, he was OK,” she claimed. He spent some time in intensive care before being transferred to a neo-natal ward. Sophie is currently recovering at home from the virus after spending weeks in intensive care.

The mother of three said that she is “still quite frail” after contracting pneumonia as a result of her illness.

“I had to relearn how to walk after being in bed for so long,” she explained. And, following a tracheotomy, I had to relearn how to eat. It’s been difficult, and there’s still a long way to go.” On the day she left the Royal, Sophie finally got to hold Joseph for the first time.

