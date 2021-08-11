The mother of a chart-topping pop star is an Emmerdale favorite.

Trudie Goodwin, a former Emmerdale actress, is the mother of La Roux lead vocalist Elly Jackson.

Trudie was best known for her role as Georgia Sharm in the Yorkshire serial opera Georgia Sharm, which she played from 2011 to 2015.

She also played June Ackland on The Bill from 1984 to 2007, a role she will reprise later this year with Graham Cole and Mark Wingett.

Trudie has also appeared in Heartbeat, Casualty, and Moving On.

However, you may not be aware that Trudie’s daughter is one-half of the singing duo La Roux.

According to LeedsLive, La Roux rose to fame in 2009 after releasing the singles “In For The Kill” and “Bulletproof.”

With the release of Bulletproof, Elly and Ben Langmaid achieved number two on the charts with their first album and a number one single.

Elly released a second album, Trouble in Paradise, in 2014, keeping the pair’s moniker as her stage identity. Ben departed the duo in 2012, and Elly launched a second album, Trouble in Paradise, in 2014.

Supervision, her third album, was released in 2020.

The ensemble has received nominations for the Mercury Prize, the Brit Awards, and the Ivor Novello Awards, among others, over the years.