The mother and her crippled kid argue that the system is flawed. ‘The Motability car lurched into oncoming traffic,’ said the driver.

A cancer survivor and her crippled son allege their Motability car veered into oncoming traffic due to a defect.

Joyce Reilly and her son Mark leased the Citroen Berlingo in Mark’s name in 2019 before transferring it to Joyce’s name the following year.

Joyce, 53, who recently defied the odds to beat stage three cancer in her neck, head, and throat, said the car has been off the road for a year, but she is still required to pay the lease from her limited benefits, as well as taxi fares, with no option to return the Berlingo before the lease expires.

They stated the problems started the day it was picked up in January 2019, when the Android Auto system failed.

The car deteriorated, they alleged, with the lane guidance system failing to properly read the lanes ahead and tugging the vehicle beyond the line and towards danger, while a notice alerting them to the “lane guidance error” appeared on the dashboard.

They claimed the car’s brakes failed during a visit to Belle Vale Shopping Centre, causing the car to roll back towards traffic and requiring Mark to use the handbrake to avoid a crash.

On a journey to Runcorn Asda, they stated the identical problem reappeared when the “brake failure” notice came and the vehicle lost all power on the motorway.

Following an incident in which Joyce claimed her husband drove the car over a log, damaging a wheel, she claimed they had it repaired and paid a £100 excess to insurers RSA Motability, only for the Berlingo’s MOT to reveal the damaged wheel was still secured to the vehicle’s underside, implying they had no spare.

After discovering 19 electrical faults, Joyce claimed the RAC “won’t touch it” and “said there was too much wrong with it.”

However, she claims that when they last contacted Motability, they were told to contact the RAC.

The car has now been taken off the road and parked near their Canal Reach house. “The summary has come to an end.”