The most-tweeted summer-themed song in the United States is BTS’ “Butter.”

BTS’ success has soared to new heights since they began singing in English, and overseas fans have eagerly joined the devoted “ARMY” following. After “Butter” was selected Twitter’s Song of Summer in 2021, the group has put even another feather to its cap.

From May 31 to August 18, BTS fought with Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and even Ed Sheeran for the title of most-tweeted-about song in the United States on Twitter, according to the South China Morning Post, citing a Twitter announcement made Wednesday.

Wizkid’s “Essence” and its remix starring Justin Bieber came in second and third, respectively, among the most-tweeted songs in the United States throughout the summer, followed by Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

“Stay” by The Kid Laroi featuring Justin Bieber is fourth, while “Yanaguni” by Bad Bunny is fifth.

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar came in at No. 6, “Thot Sh*t” by Megan Thee Stallion came in at No. 7, “Good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo came in at No. 8, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa came in at No. 9, and “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran came in at No. 10.

BTS’ “Butter” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in May and stayed there for seven weeks until succumbing to another BTS song, “Permission to Dance,” which debuted at No. 1 in July, knocking “Butter” down to No. 7 for a week.

Soon later, “Butter” returned to No. 1, making BTS the first act since rapper Drake in 2018 to replace their own song with another No. 1.

Meanwhile, “Butter” topped Billboard’s Songs of the Summer list on Tuesday, with only a week until it becomes the official No. 1 song of the summer of 2021.

“Butter” is closely followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which has remained at No. 2 in the charts for 11 weeks.

The top 20 Songs of the Summer are determined by calculating the most popular songs based on weekly streaming data, airplay data, and sales-based statistics, which are also used to determine which songs make it into the Billboard Hot 100.

The formal announcement of this year’s hottest summer hit will be made by Billboard next week.