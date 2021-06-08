The most stunning images from the TTL Photographer of the Year Awards for Nature

It hasn’t been a very good year for photographers.

Most cameras have been limited to selfies and the living room window due to limitations on travel both nationally and internationally, but a few courageous souls have managed to venture out enough to get some spectacular images.

The Nature TTL Photographer Of The Year Awards honor the best in nature photography, with over 8,000 photos competing for the £1,500 top prize in categories spanning from animal portraiture to underwater and landscape photography this year. These are some of our favorites…

THE WORLD IS TURNING INSIDE OUT, OVERALL WINNER Vijayan, Thomas

Dust Bath, Bence Maté, Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended

Highly Commended: Fun For All Ages, Animal Behaviour Vijayan, Thomas

Floral Bath Tub, Mousam Ray, Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended

Zhi’yue Shi, Zhi’yue Shi, Zhi’yue Shi, Zhi’yue Shi, Zhi’yue

Celia Kujala’s underwater work, My New Toy, was highly commended.

Underwater, Highly Commended: Grant Thomas’ Bluebottle Sunrise

European Whale Sharks, Nuno Vasco Rodrigues, Highly Commended underwater

Small World, Runner-up: Samantha Stephens’ Nature’s Pitfall

Highly Commended: Small World 3… 2… 1… Takeoff!, Brockes, Christian

Bee Wolf with Honeybee Prey, Simon Jenkins, Small World, Highly Commended

Snow Monster, Amit Eshel, Wild Portraits, Highly Commended

A Predator’s Playground, Highly Commended: Wild Portraits Stols, Charl

Kangu, Tomasz Szpila, Highly Commended: Wild Portraits

The Eye, Ivan Pedretti, Category Winner: The Night Sky

Purple Skies, Bence Maté, Highly Commended: The Night Sky

Fight In The Mountains, runner-up, under 16, Raphael Schenker is a German painter.

The Door, Highly Commended: Urban Wildlife Jose Luis Ruiz Jiminez was born in the town of Ruiz Jiminez in the state of

Highly Commended in Landscapes: Bled, Tomasz Rojek

Moonwalker, Vladimir Cech Jr., Camera Traps, Highly Commended