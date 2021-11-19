The Most Meaningful Part Of Blake Shelton’s Wedding Is His Wife Gwen Stefani’s Vow, According To Him.

Blake Shelton has revealed how moved he was by his wife Gwen Stefani’s wedding promise.

Shelton and Stefani married in July at Shelton’s property in Oklahoma. The “God Gave Me You” singer is still not over Stefani’s wedding vows four months after they exchanged “I dos.”

“She took that really hard, took it to heart, and talked about it all the time,” Shelton said of the seriousness with which the “Hollaback Girl” singer prepared her wedding vow. “”Oh my God, I’m still working on that,” she said. Shelton explained why Stefani’s wedding promise made him cry. She seems to have brought up the two most important individuals in his life who are no longer alive. Shelton also realized something as a result of the “Don’t Speak” singer’s wedding vow: he wasn’t calloused.

“What got to me was how she talked about my [late]brother and my father as if she had known them for a long time,” Shelton said. “She didn’t make it appear that way, but it certainly felt that way as she spoke about them. She expressed her yearning for them to be present and speculated on what kind of guys they must have been. It hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn’t believe how hard it slammed into me. I was starting to feel a little calloused at this point. That completely slayed me, so I guess I’m not. It’s difficult to recall what else she said. That sensation will stay with me for the rest of my life.” When it came to writing his wedding vows, Shelton was just as serious as Stefani. He chose to create and perform her a song since he knew it would be the last thing she expected from him, and he wanted to surprise her, which he did.

Stefani’s wedding promise was not the first time Shelton mentioned it. He also spoke the same topic with E! News a few weeks after their big day. Carson Daly, the officiant at their wedding, urged Shelton and Stefani to write their own vows, according to Shelton.

Shelton praised Stefani’s writing, calling it “amazing.” During their wedding ceremony, he claimed he became emotional when she said it. However, he was so overwhelmed that he couldn’t remember anything she said.

“I have yet to watch a film of our wedding, so I can’t recall everything she said, but she had them written down and was having trouble getting through them. I. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.