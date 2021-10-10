The most haunted and frightening pubs in Liverpool are certainly worth a visit before Halloween.

There are numerous pubs and taverns strewn across Liverpool, and some of them are said to be haunted.

It’s no wonder that many of our taverns and pubs have interesting, odd, and sometimes creepy stories to tell, given our rich and lively history.

If you’re looking for a pub, Liverpool is the place to go – regardless of your taste. From traditional Victorian institutions to legendary music venues steeped in cultural significance, Liverpool is the place to go if you’re looking for a pub.

Marks & Spencer customers are split over a new £55 coat that resembles a duvet.

You’ll be spoilt for choice if you’re looking for a Halloween horror to stop at for a few drinks.

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, these are few pubs where you might find yourself gazing back.

The work of Peter Kavanagh

Peter Kavanagh’s, located in the Georgian Quarter, is one of the city’s oldest and most popular pubs.

The ancient Toxteth pub was named CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2019 and has a number of additional accolades on display near the bar.

Despite its popularity as a popular hangout, some claim the boozer is haunted.

While on the lookout for paranormal activity in the popular pub this year, a group of ghost hunters filmed the moment a music box “moved by itself.”

Chris Cummings and Adam Billing of the team said the movement of the music box was not a little vibration, but rather a movement that lasted around 20 seconds. They said that poltergeist activity was the only possible reason.

In his paranormal book Haunted Liverpool Pubs, local author Tom Slemen also stated that Peter Kavanagh’s is home to a spirit known as Marmaduke.

“Marmaduke dutifully emerged from the woodwork, performing some sort of ventriloquist act in which he would utilize unsuspecting drinkers and employees as mouthpieces for his awful language and strange music,” the author writes.

The Slaughter House is a place where people are killed.

The structure on Fenwick Street originated from the 17th century and has been used as a pub since the early 1800s.

“Summary comes to a close.”