The most common social media blunders – and how to avoid them – are discussed by Wealth Media.

John Adams started Wealth Media, a digital marketing agency and industry news portal. Adams and his team assist clients with growing their social media followings and monetizing their accounts, as well as website building.

These are four of the most common blunders, according to Wealth Media…

It is critical to post on a frequent basis in order to build your brand and increase your following.

Most businesses, according to Wealth Media, avoid replying to unfavorable comments, which, if left untreated, can harm a brand’s reputation – therefore respond to everything.

It may seem obvious, but people frequently overlook key details. If you have a website or other social media accounts, include links to them.

According to Wealth Media,’spamming’ an audience with too many postings can turn them off — it’s sometimes about quality over quantity.