‘The Most Caring Dad,’ ‘Extremely Hands-On’ Parent: Report on Prince Harry.

Prince Harry is enjoying his new role as a father.

On May 6, 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby Archie into the world. Daughter Lilibet Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child, was born on June 4, more than a year after the pair stood down as working royals and relocated to California.

Archie, aged two, is developing “a lovely and kind temperament” and is “coming into his own,” according to an unnamed insider.

According to the source, Prince Harry and Markle are “so in awe… and feel lucky beyond words” because they are raising Archie and his 4-month-old sister, Lilibet.

According to the source, while the couple occasionally employs nannies to assist them, they are primarily responsible for the children’s care.

“The Sussexes do have nannies to rely on when their schedules get frantic,” the insider revealed, “but they’re still quite hands-on and aim to keep paid help to a minimum for the most part.”

Because of their experience with their son, the couple is now finding it easier to care for Lili.

“It’s been easier for them in many respects with Lili, even though it’s technically twice the labor,” the insider told the newspaper. “They’ve been able to employ a lot of the tactics they acquired with Archie and take care of things like feeding or washing without too much fuss.”

According to the insider, Prince Harry is “the most devoted father.” “It’s Harry’s version of heaven.” Archie “loves” his baby sister, according to another source, and “gives her tons of kisses.” Archie has held newborn Lili with the help of his parents, according to the insider, and is “kind [and]kind” to his younger sibling without any “jealousy difficulties.” Since welcoming their second child in June, Prince Harry and Markle have yet to publish an official portrait of her. In a video the former actress uploaded in August to mark her 40th birthday, viewers saw a glimpse of the couple’s daughter.

Markle’s desk, where she presented never-before-seen family photos, was briefly shown in the video, which was shot at the couple’s Montecito, California, estate. One of the photos showed Prince Harry kissing Lili softly.

Archie has also been scarcely seen since the couple’s relocation to the United States. The boy’s most recent photo, taken in May to commemorate his second birthday, shows him with his back to the camera.

