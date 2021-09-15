The most amazing holiday homes in Wales to spend your next staycation.

Summer may be past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fantastic staycation in 2021.

Allens Caravans, a well-known supplier, provides a wide range of fantastic homes available at its holiday sites around the Welsh coast.

Whether you’re looking for a two-room or three-room apartment, you may find a fantastic second home for yourself and your family with coordinated kitchen appliances, an HD flat-screen TV, central heating, and a bathroom for a fair price.

And the benefits don’t end there.

Allens Caravans’ fantastic Sunbeach and Glan Y Mor holiday parks in Wales are open for the majority of the year – 10 and 11 months respectively – allowing you to get away for a little break almost anytime you like.

There are also playgrounds, games rooms, and toddler play facilities for the small ones. The parks also have their own leisure complexes, which include indoor pools and cafes for visitors to enjoy and spend quality time with their friends and family.

Allens Caravans parks have welcomed the return of live entertainment, such as music and spoof performances, to its pubs and cafes in recent months.

If you’re still unsure about which style of vacation house and park is best for you, here’s some more information:

Aberyst wyt h Glan Y Mor

If you enjoy sitting by the beach and digging your toes into the soft white sand, Glan Y Mor is the place to visit.

There are many countryside hikes to be found in the region, and the facility is also dog-friendly.

Aberystwyth Castle Grounds and The Magic of Life Butterfly House are two popular local attractions that are only a short drive apart.

The park’s on-site playground, games room, ten-pin bowling alley, and toddler soft play area provide hours of entertainment for young children, excellent for letting off steam.

At Glan Y Mor, work on a spectacular new leisure complex has recently commenced.

On the current sales ground, a temporary office structure is in place, and the construction project is expected to be finished for guest use in early 2023.

