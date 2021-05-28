The Miniscule Amount of Money Ina Garten Made on Her First Day at Her Store Will Astound You | ‘Barefoot Contessa’

Ina Garten is a successful author, food show host, and more, but she started off as a shop owner with little experience running a store or in a kitchen 43 years ago. Garten disclosed how much money she made on the first day of the Barefoot Contessa store when reflecting on her tenure as the owner.

With no prior expertise, Ina Garten purchased Barefoot Contessa.

Garten was working in an entirely different profession when she decided to buy the store. She had been working at the White House and assisting in the writing of nuclear energy codes during the administrations of Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter before deciding she needed a change. In 1978, she decided to follow a whim and acquire a specialized food store named Barefoot Contessa in Westhampton, New York, a town she had never visited.

Garten had only recently begun cooking at the time.

According to Insider, Garten recently told The New York Times, “Honestly, the first month I was there, I thought, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” “I’d never worked in the food industry before and had no idea what I was doing. ‘If you could do it in the first week, you’d be bored in the second week,’ Jeffrey remarked. The Barefoot Contessa: Ina Garten’s Simple Pasta Salad Trick

On her first day, how much did Ina Garten earn?

Garten recently honored the 43rd anniversary of the Barefoot Contessa’s launch with a walk down memory lane.

“I began my career in food 43 years ago today, at a little (400 square foot!) gourmet food store in Westhampton Beach, New York. She posted a snapshot of the former store, “OMG it’s been a crazy and fun adventure!!” “I owe a debt of gratitude to all of my friends and customers who have taught me so much along the way.”

She went on to say how little money they made on their first day on the job.

“The… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.