The Midnight Bell by Matthew Bourne is a gloomy but beautiful dance theatre masterwork.

The Midnight Bell, a dramatic dance theatre piece by Matthew Bourne at Liverpool’s Playhouse Theatre, exposes the underbelly of 1930s London life.

The Midnight Bell is based on the works of English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who developed novels based on years of social encounters with working men and women in London pubs. It follows ordinary people living in modest boarding rooms who go to the pubs and bars in Soho every night.

The Midnight Bell, a tavern where a certain set of people play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart and bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal, and redemption, is one of the places where the locals congregate.

Homotopia is a six-night theatre festival in Liverpool.

New Adventures’ Artistic Director and Storyteller For this production, which is New Adventures’ first since Romeo and Juliet in 2019, Matthew Bourne has teamed up with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Lez Brotherson, Terry Davies, Paule Constable, and Paul Groothuis.

Waiter Bob (Paris Fitzpatrick), barmaid Ella (Bryony Harrison), young prostitute Jenny Maple (Bryony Wood), lonely spinster Miss Roach (Michela Meazza), and a schizophrenic named George are among the ten characters who attend The Midnight Bell (Richard Winsor).

The gang is completed by Mr Eccles (Reece Causton), Ernest (Glenn Graham), out-of-work actress Netta (Daisy May Kemp), West End chorus boy Albert (Liam Mower), and new customer Frank (Andrew Monaghan).

The Midnight Bell serves as the main set for the production, which also includes numerous sites in Central London, such as a hotel and a park. From the minute the show begins, the stage design, sets, and costumes expertly transport the audience to 1930s London.

Matthew Bourne’s production is perfectly suited to the small and intimate Liverpool theatre. Throughout the performance, not a single word is spoken, but the entire audience is on the edge of their seats, illustrating that words aren’t required to capture an audience and express powerful emotions.

However, it was occasionally difficult to figure out exactly what was going on in the stories of some of the individuals, but the majority of them became evident as the production progressed.

Despite the fact that the story is set about 90 years ago, the emotions depicted in The Midnight Bell are all too familiar. The show’s production. “The summary has come to an end.”