The Met Office has revealed the exact date for the year’s last warm spell.

The exact date for the year’s final warm day has been released by the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low twenties over the weekend before decreasing at the start of next week, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will be around 20 degrees on Sunday, September 26th, ahead of a lower and wetter weekend.

Highs of 21°C are forecast in Liverpool on Saturday, September 25th, with similar temperatures expected in the surrounding districts.

For likely the last time this year, the mercury will dip into the twenties, with highs of 16C anticipated for the final week of September.

For some, the summer has been a washout, with dismal skies blanketing much of England in August.

Last month was really 1C warmer than the UK’s summer average, according to the Met Office, and there were several warm episodes.

Heatwaves occurred in both June and July, with temperatures reaching 32°C at times.

Temperatures increased again earlier this month, with highs of 29°C in parts of England.

“A overcast morning with some drizzle over the fells and moors, but this soon clearing to leave a dry day with warm sunny spells and light winds,” according to the Met Office forecast for Saturday. “The maximum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.”

The Met Office expects a “dry start on Sunday with sunny spells but becoming windy later with showers arriving overnight” for Sunday and the rest of the week. Showers will continue to fall on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be heavy at times.”