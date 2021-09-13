The Met Office has predicted the return of the sun and mild weather on a specific date.

Since last week’s storms, which resulted in flash flooding over Merseyside, it’s safe to say autumn has arrived.

The warmer weather is due to come for perhaps the last time this year, bringing with it a break in the dark clouds.

Temperatures in the UK are expected to be slightly higher than average for September starting tomorrow (Tuesday) this week, according to the Met Office prediction.

While the weekend brought lows of 12°C, gloomy skies, and drizzle, the sun will return on Tuesday, bringing highs of 19°C, which will be higher than September’s normal of 18°C.

Although there may be clouds during the week, forecasters anticipate it will be mostly dry into the weekend.

The highest temperatures (20°C) are forecast on Thursday, with sunny intervals throughout the weekend.

17°C – Heavy rain in the morning will give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon.

19°C – Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

19°C – By late morning, the mist has dissipated and the sky has become hazy.

20°C – Sunny intervals give way to partly cloudy skies at night.

18°C – By lunchtime, light showers will give way to sunny intervals.

19°C – Sunny intervals with partly overcast skies later in the evening.

The weather outlook for the following week is uncertain, so take advantage of the sunny spells while they last.

“Confidence is fairly low throughout this period,” the Met Office stated.

“However, present signals indicate that low pressure will be located to the northwest of the United Kingdom.

“Northwestern locations may see unsettled conditions, with a low danger of stormy conditions at times. More calm weather is expected in the southeast.

“A trend toward more widely established conditions is possible by the end of October.

“Overall, rainfall will be above average, and temperatures will be above average.”