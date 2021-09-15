The Met Gala Meal Photo of Keke Palmer has sparked a flurry of hilarious Twitter reactions.

Keke Palmer was underwhelmed by her lunch at the Met Gala 2021 on Monday.

On her Instagram Story, the first-timer, who presented Vogue’s live broadcast on the red carpet, shared a photo of her lunch with the remark, “This is why they don’t show y’all the food.” Palmer clarified that she was joking by saying, “I’m just playinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

A dish with a little portion of veggies, including corn, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, and grains, was seen in the snapshot.

Palmer also took to Twitter to share the same photo. She wrote, “The menu chile.”

On Twitter, the photograph triggered a flurry of memes and jokes, with some users comparing Palmer’s dinner to the infamous cheese sandwich from the 2017 Fyre Festival.

One individual tweeted, “They [are]feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival.” “Didn’t the Fyre Festival at least have a cheese sandwich?” said another Twitter user.

A third user submitted a Saweetie image depicting the rapper on her way to McDonald’s.

Another person joked, “It’s giving bougie hospital cuisine,” while another added, “Maybe being poor ain’t so bad after all.”

They shouldn’t be serving half a lung image.

twitter.com/vxefPTImU1

“Eat when y’all come home, chile,” they basically said. pic.twitter.com/qBwEEueHUJ

Page Six previously claimed, citing unnamed sources, that tickets for the Met Gala range from $30,000 to $50,000, with tables ranging from $275,000 to $500,000. Fashion labels that invite celebrities and models as guests are said to cover the cost of tickets.

The Met Gala featured a sustainable plant-based cuisine this year, with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Marcus Samuelsson, a restaurateur and Bon Appetit advisor, chose recipes from ten up-and-coming New York chefs: Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, Fabian von Hauske.

“This will showcase the work and tell the experiences of a vibrant group of chefs while delivering an innovative menu of great, plant-based food, following a terrible two years for the restaurant business. Vogue reported Samuelsson as saying, “The gala provides an unequaled platform for young artists to elevate their careers and express their thoughts and craft.”

Guests were served a salad made using farm-to-table ingredients during the dinner. Bengtsson and Park’s creamy barley with maize, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake served as the main course. Then there was Raquel’s “Apple,” which consisted of apple mousse and confit with a calvados glaze and was served in the shape of its namesake fruit.