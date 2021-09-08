The Merseybeat legend Gerry Marsden will be honored with the naming of the Pier Head Ferry Terminal.

Mayor Steve Rotheram of Liverpool City Region has announced plans to rename the Pier Head Ferry Terminal after Merseybeat legend Gerry Marsden.

According to the proposals, the iconic terminal will be renamed The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal to honor the legendary singer, who passed away in January at the age of 78.

Gerry and the Pacemakers’ leader will long be connected with the Mersey Ferries thanks to the band’s popular song, Ferry Cross the Mersey, which was released in 1964 and was later adapted into a musical film.

Gerry Marsden’s widow speaks on his legacy at LFC and the “very enormous hole” he left behind.

The world-famous song is still played every day on Mersey Ferry River Explorer Cruises, symbolizing the more than 50-year relationship between Gerry and the ferries.

Of course, another of the band’s legendary anthems, You’ll Never Walk Alone, will continue to live on at Anfield and among Liverpool FC fans.

In 1985, Gerry received the honorary Freedom of the Ferries title in appreciation of their close relationship.

“Gerry was an outstanding character whose music helped establish our region on a global scale,” Mayor Rotheram stated. He was a staunch supporter of the Liverpool City Region, and we will be eternally thankful for the legacy he has left. In the opinion of many, his words eternally immortalized our iconic Mersey Ferry.

“On behalf of the 1.6 million people in our region, I want to pay respect to Gerry and properly recognize his efforts as Metro Mayor of the city region. I can’t think of a more fitting tribute than the ‘Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal,’ where his name, like his music, will be remembered for generations.”

“Gerry was a fantastic husband, father, and grandfather, and his passing has left a huge gap for the family,” a spokeswoman for Gerry’s family said.

“Gerry was a larger-than-life character who touched the hearts of a lot of people.

“He had a soft spot in his heart for Mersey Ferries and was ecstatic to be affiliated with them.

“This feels like such an appropriate homage to pay to honor that bond and leave a legacy for.”

“The summary comes to an end.”