The Mersey is a great place to go angling.

This week, sea anglers on the Mersey have been treated to some spectacular action, with dogfish, rays, and bull Huss providing arm-twisting action to those who take to the dock walls.

It has been difficult going in some places of our mighty river, but for those dedicated to putting in the effort and determining where the fish are running, it must be mentioned that when these hardy anglers are successful, there is a tremendous sense of accomplishment.

Bull Huss are closely related to dogfish, and as members of the shark family, they are distinguishable from many other species by their slow movement as they hunt on crustaceans, small fish, and molluscs on the seafloor.

Steven Moffatt of Litherland is one of the men who is catching his fair share of these gorgeous fish.

Moffatt, a member of Sefton Sea Anglers, is well-known in the sea fishing community. Moffatt, who is dedicated to improving his long-distance casting talents, makes certain that he searches the river ahead of him beyond many anglers’ imaginations, and he never fails to produce catches that leave people in wonder.

He caught Bull Huss to 7lb 11oz and many dogfish during a recent session near Liverpool Docks.

Thornbacks were also caught, which will please many enthusiasts as they appear to be ready for a cod run this winter.

On the coarse angling club scene, the Alliance & Leicester, Merseyside’s largest set of traveling club members, visited Skelmersdale’s Firswood Fishery on Sunday.

This abundant site is teeming with great fish and is ideal for fishermen who enjoy putting on enormous weights on the match scene.

Kevin Bradshaw, the long-serving club chairman and founding member, won this one with a fantastic performance in which he put in a stunning ton.

Huyton rod Bradshaw took the maximum club points with 105.10.0 after opting for a meat strategy. Gary Green of Liverpool was back in the mix, and after winning the club championship last week, he finished second in this one.

Green took first place with a catch of 74.12.0.