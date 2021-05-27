The Merriwick Mystery Deepens in ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 3 Promo Trailer

What does the sign imply, exactly? Cassie (Catherine Bell), Abigail (Sarah Power), and Joy (Katherine Barrell) realized that George (Peter MacNeill) had given them the weird bags of dirt they received at the end of season 5 in the May 23 episode of the Hallmark Channel series Good Witch. He’d gotten the bags from their great-grandmother, Laurel, who told him to give them to the Merriwick women on the next red-haloed moon’s night. The soil was brought in from the family’s first farm in England.

But it’s still unclear what those bags — and the tree-like figure produced by the soil — could symbolize. However, the Good Witch trailer suggests that Joy has a theory.

In Season 7 Episode 3 of ‘Good Witch,’ Joy has a notion concerning the mystery symbol.

Is Season 6 of ‘The Good Witch’ available on Netflix? Before the Season 7 Premiere, Here’s How to Catch Up

Joy reveals that she has had another dream in a promo for the May 30 episode of Good Witch, titled “The Delivery.” This one has provided her insight into the symbol’s meaning.

She explains, “I believe the emblem is designed to protect.”

“What are you protecting yourself from?” Abigail inquires.

Cassie responds, “That’s what we have to figure out.”

It appears that the Merriwick women are in danger. But it’s unclear who — or what — is threatening them, which adds another layer of intrigue for the trio (and viewers) to unravel.

Cassie is getting ready for Grace’s visit.

In an extended teaser for “The Delivery,” we also learn that a much-loved Good Witch character might be returning to Middleton. Cassie bakes muffins until 3 a.m. in anticipation of her daughter Grace’s (Bailee Madison) return. (Madison left Good Witch when her character graduated from high school in season 5.)

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.