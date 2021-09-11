The memorial bench for a “much-loved” Covid nurse who died on the front lines has been vandalized.

A memorial bench for a “much-loved and dedicated” nurse who died with Covid after fighting the pandemic on the front lines was vandalized by “shameful” yobs.

Janice Glassey’s family had the bench placed on Coronation Drive in Widnes, near where she resided, after she died of the illness in April of last year.

The 66-year-old, who was well-known in Halton and spent her days visiting people in their homes and care facilities, became ill three days before her retirement and died of Covid-19 a month later.

READ MORE: Arsonists fire allotments and brick greenhouses, leaving owners horrified

The mother of three had worked for the NHS for 14 years as a healthcare assistant, assisting terminally ill patients with end-of-life care, and was engaged to be married.

After her coworkers raised cash, a bench was erected on the fields, complete with a plaque commemorating her contributions to the NHS.

However, in recent weeks, it has been damaged by adolescents who have scrawled insulting phrases and painted crude cartoons on the bench.

When Ms Glassey’s fiancé went to the location where he likes to sit most days to recall his former lover, he came across the graffiti.

The nurse’s family went to the bench and used chemicals to wipe away the most of the nasty substance, though some remained.

Janice’s mother, Kerri Glassey, told The Washington Newsday, “We got a phone call on Tuesday, this week, from my mother’s partner, who was quite unhappy.”

“I’m also concerned about it, especially because the plaque is clearly visible, indicating that it’s a memorial bench.

“It’s inconsiderate.

“I hope the parents of the perpetrators read this.”

Ms Glassey could have retired a year ago, but she persisted in working because she wanted to pay off her mortgage.

Her family hailed her as “a bundle of joy” who enjoyed going shopping and out for cocktails with her daughters and granddaughters in Liverpool.

“She just wanted to live life and was so lovely and giving,” they claimed.

“We didn’t have this bench here to be drawn on, either,” Kerri added.

“The summary comes to an end.”