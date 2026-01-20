The Match Factory Secures Berlin Competition Titles ‘Queen At Sea’ and ‘Home Stories’

The Match Factory has picked up sales for two highly anticipated films set to debut in next month’s Berlin Film Festival Competition: Lance Hammer’s Queen At Sea and Eva Trobisch’s Home Stories.

Queen At Sea, Hammer’s first feature in over a decade, stars Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay in a poignant family drama about a woman suffering from dementia and the emotional toll it takes on her husband and daughter. The film, which marks the US filmmaker’s return to directing since his 2008 debut, Ballast, is produced by Tristan Goligher for The Bureau. It also features performances from Anna Calder-Marshall and Florence Hunt, who has been named a 2024 Screen Star of Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, German director Trobisch’s Home Stories explores themes of identity and belonging through the lens of family dynamics. The film is Trobisch’s third feature, produced by Trimafilm in collaboration with Komplizen Film, if…Productions, ZDF/ARTE, and The Post Republic. Trobisch’s previous works, including her debut All Good (which won best debut at Locarno in 2018) and Ivo, which screened in Berlin’s Encounters strand in 2024, have already garnered international acclaim.

Match Factory’s Growing Presence in Berlin Competition

The addition of these two films brings The Match Factory’s total number of films in Berlin’s Competition to four, joining the previously announced Rosebush Pruning by Karim Ainouz and Markus Schleinzer’s Rose. The Berlin Film Festival will open on February 12, with No Good Men by Shahrbanoo Sadat making its world premiere as a Berlinale Special title.

Wim Wenders, the renowned German director, will head the jury for this year’s competition. As one of the world’s leading film festivals, the Berlinale continues to draw attention for its diverse and thought-provoking programming, with these latest additions promising to further strengthen its reputation.