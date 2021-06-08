The Marvel Disney+ series ‘Loki’ answers one of the most frequently asked questions about ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Outside of The Avengers, Disney+ has given Marvel heroes a chance to flourish. It’s now Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) turn. Loki joins the God of Mischief on a brand-new journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also provides an explanation to a lingering mystery from Avengers: Endgame.

[Warning: This page contains Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame spoilers.]

On June 7, Disney held a press conference for Marvel’s Loki. With head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed the series. Loki will launch on Disney+ on June 9th.

During ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel had a hazy plan for ‘Loki.’

Loki was killed by Thanos right at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. The 2012 Loki, on the other hand, was still present when the Avengers went back in time in Avengers: Endgame. That’s the one that earned his own Disney+ show after escaping with the Tesseract.

“I believe we were unaware of it when we shot Infinity War,” Feige explained. “However, my understanding is that we were aware of it when we shot Endgame. We had no idea what that meant or where it was going to go.”

After the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel fans were left with a question.

Many Marvel fans thought Loki’s disappearance in Avengers: Endgame was a narrative flaw, according to Feige. Feige is pleased that those fans will find answers in Loki.

Because of Comic-Con, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki hasn’t died in the MCU.

“People complaining we forgot to wrap up Loki’s loose end was one of my favorite things coming out of Endgame,” Feige stated. “Loki simply vanishes, and we forgot to describe what happens to him at the conclusion of the film. We were aware at the time that Disney+ and this show were on the way. Making folks wait till A, we figured out what the… got incredibly exciting. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.