The man who waved his mother off to work and then vanished was described as “kind, caring, and amusing.”

Steven Preston waved goodbye to his mother as she left for work one morning from his bedroom window and hasn’t been seen since.

After an investigation was initiated in September 1992, the 23-year-old vanished for nearly 29 years.

Isobel, his mother, and Michael Connolly, his half-brother, died without knowing what happened to their “kind, kind, and humorous kid.”

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the case is still open as the anniversary of his disappearance approaches, and they encourage anyone with new information to come forward.

Steven waved to his mother as she departed for work on September 18, 1992, from their Bebington home. Five days later, his family will report him missing.

That was the last time he was seen by anyone in his family.

They’ve been in the dark about what happened to the former Brackenwood and New Chester Road secondary school student for years.

Jane, Steven’s sister, has renewed her appeal for information about what happened to Steven, who went by the pseudonym Ghandi.

“He was a lovely, kind, and humorous lad,” she stated in a heartfelt tribute. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He was a close buddy of mine. He cherished my mother, and his disappearance devastated her.”

Due to the nature of his disappearance – he left home that day without a jacket or his prescription medication – she stated the family thought something “terrible” had happened to him.

The inquiry into what happened to Steven was handed over to the Missing Persons Bureau, however Merseyside Police continues to evaluate it on a regular basis.

In 2017, the police were directed to a network of fields behind a roadside Starbucks in Eastham after receiving a tip.

Officers believe the information that Steven was slain soon after his abduction and subsequently buried in that region is credible.

This is largely due to the fact that there has been no confirmed sighting of him in years, and no action – such as benefit withdrawals – has been attributed to him.

The hunt was called off a few days later.

The investigation is still underway, according to Merseyside Police, who stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday: "An investigation into the disappearance of."

