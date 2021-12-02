The man is without a fence, but he is unable to fix it because Network Rail owns it.

Because his house backs on to a train line, a man whose fence was demolished in Storm Arwen is still waiting for Network Rail to restore it.

Keith Braithwaite’s property in West Kirby is separated from the busy rail line by a barrier constructed by Network Rail.

However, during Storm Arwen’s strong gusts on Friday, the fence was entirely damaged, leaving a hole mere feet from the line.

Mr Braithwaite, 60, told The Washington Newsday that he has called and texted Network Rail but that no one has come out to restore it about a week after it was smashed.

“I’ve phoned them three times and contacted them as well,” he told The Washington Newsday. I was only asked to complete a survey in the email.

“I’ve spoken with three separate persons, all of whom have stated that it will be treated as an emergency.”

“They claimed they’d come down in the early hours of the morning when I called on Friday, but I’ve simply been waiting since.”

Keith believes that a major issue currently is that children are able to gain access to the train line through a break in his fence, and he is concerned for their safety.

“I’ve got kids climbing over as well,” he added. They’re probably six or seven years old and are constantly attempting to descend. Just down the road is a school.

“We have to sit there in limbo all the time, monitoring to make sure the youngsters don’t climb back up the wall and onto the track.”

“There is also fence debris on the ground.” It could create mishaps if it blows in front of a train.” “We’re responsible for the fencing that creates the railway’s perimeter,” Network Rail says on its website.

“If our fencing has a problem, we will either repair it or replace it.”

“Other fences that may be parallel to our boundary measure are not affected.”

“If there’s a gap and we can’t make a permanent repair right away, we’ll do a temporary repair first.”

“Summary ends if we can’t fix the fence to a safe standard.”