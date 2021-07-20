The Making Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Has Come To An End: Here’s Why

After a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, HBO has paused shooting on “House of the Dragon,” the prelude to “Game of Thrones.”

The shoot was taking place in the United Kingdom. According to Deadline, the positive case was discovered in zone A, which contains the film’s cast and crew. HBO told the crew to stop filming and quarantine the afflicted person. Those who had direct contact with the COVID-positive crew member will be required to quarantine as well.

“A Zone A production member on ‘House of the Dragon’ tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees,” HBO said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “The production member is in isolation in accordance with industry rules, and close contacts will be forced to quarantine.”

On Wednesday, the shooting will resume.

The pandemic has forced the closure of the latest U.K. production, “House of the Dragon.” Previously, filming on Season 2 of “Bridgeton” and Netflix’s “Matilda” was halted when certain cast members tested positive for the virus.

“House of the Dragon,” starring Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Fabien Frankel, is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” trilogy. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno also star. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The story of House Targaryen is told in “House of the Dragon,” which is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” It’s one of six “Game of Thrones” prequels currently in development.

Meanwhile, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases, the British government is proceeding with its preparations for a complete reopening on Monday. Nearly 52,000 people tested positive for the virus on Friday alone, with 49 deaths reported on the same day.