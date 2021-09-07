The M6 is still closed due to a lorry driver’s “severe injuries” sustained in a collision with a bridge.

After slamming into a bridge on the M6 this morning, a driver sustained significant injuries.

A HGV collided with a bridge on the northbound carriageway of the M6 near junction 17, according to police.

A part of the road between junctions 17 and 18 has been closed for many hours after the accident, which occurred soon after 8 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, September 7).

Six fire engines and an air ambulance were dispatched to the area, and authorities are still investigating the tragedy.

Train services have also been disrupted due to the damage to the bridge involved in the accident.

“Police were called to complaints of a collision on the M6 just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday 7 September,” a Cheshire police spokesperson said.

“A HGV crashed with a bridge on the northbound carriageway near Sandbach, causing the incident.

“It is thought that one person has suffered major injuries.

“As a result of the incident, the northbound carriageway between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 is now closed (Middlewich).

“The road closure will be in effect for several hours.

“A local detour is in place, but there are long delays, and the public is encouraged to avoid the area as much as possible.”

Highways England is urging cars to avoid the area and instead use the detours that have been set up.

With eight miles of traffic, the accident produced delays of more than two hours throughout the morning.

“The M6 is closed northbound between J17 and J18 near Sproston Green owing to a significant collision,” Highways England said in a statement.

“An inquiry into a police collision is currently underway.”

“On the approach to the northbound closure, this incident is generating delays of nearly 120 minutes above the typical travel time, as well as 8.2 miles of congestion. The alternative route is also extremely busy.

“After being held, the southbound carriageway has now been reopened. Southbound, there are 60 minutes of delays and 7.3 miles of congestion.

“If at all feasible, please seek alternate routes.”

“We thank passengers for their patience whilst trains are temporarily unable to run between Holmes Chapel and Crewe,” a Network Rail representative said.

“It comes after a road traffic collision this morning damaged a bridge carrying the train across the M6. We’re hard at work.” “The summary comes to an end.”