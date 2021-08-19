The ‘lovely’ region has gone ‘downhill’ due to gangs of kids.

According to a local, a once “beautiful” residential neighbourhood has now “gone bad.”

Yesterday evening, a big group of adolescents congregated in Crosby’s downtown area were claimed to be fighting and becoming a disturbance (Wednesday).

On Cooks Road, the gang is believed to have gathered outside Mojo’s café and the Birkey pub.

“It’s happening more and more often, gangs of approximately 50, 60 kids,” one father told The Washington Newsday today.

“I understand that kids want to hang out with their friends, especially after the last 18 months, but this is absurd. Crosby used to be gorgeous, but now he’s becoming less so.”

A woman who wishes to remain anonymous claims she was tossed takeaway food.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Merseyside Police were dispatched to disperse the crowd.

“We received a complaint of a bunch of youths gathering on Cooks Road, Crosby,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“Youths were fighting and causing a disturbance outside Mojo’s café and the Birkey bar, according to reports.

“Patrols were there, and a group of about 20 young people were dispersed.

“There were no injuries reported.”

People living in and near the Cooks Road neighborhood reacted strongly to a social media post about the group of kids.

“There were roughly 30 kids making general mayhem,” Ruth Doran responded. Swearing, yelling, insulting others, throwing things, and so on.”

“Hope their parents are ashamed,” Susan Charlton Reid wrote.

“This is shocking,” Lloyd Kelly added. They should be playing Xbox inside.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior in their neighborhood can contact police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.