The ‘Love Myself’ Campaign was a huge success for BTS and UNICEF.

UNICEF praised BTS for their unwavering commitment to spreading positivity around the world, which contributed to the success of the “Love Myself” campaign.

The K-pop band has leveraged their enormous reputation to collect donations for the well-being of children and youth all over the world, making them one of the most well-known entertainment groups in the world.

According to a UNICEF release, four years after the campaign’s inception in 2017, “Love Myself” has produced about five million tweets and over 50 million social engagement through likes, retweets, responses, and comments.

In addition, the K-pop superstars raised $3.6 million for UNICEF’s fight against violence and abuse, as well as to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people around the world.

“We began LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach out to young people and assist them in improving their lives and rights. Throughout the process, we worked hard to “LOVE MYSELF,” and we evolved as a team and as individuals. In a UNICEF statement, BTS said, “We hope that many people understood how the love they got from others might become the force that empowers them to love themselves.”

Thanks to the K-pop giant’s large global audience, known as ARMY, the “Love Myself” campaign was extensively circulated in various areas of the world. The “Love Myself” campaign and its lessons of self-love and self-care were promoted through hashtags, products, and even during the band’s 2018-2019 “Love Yourself” world tour, which had at least 39 million Twitter followers and millions more on their other social media pages.

BTS also shot a video for UNICEF in 2019 that promotes respect, teamwork, and kindness.

Youth are accosted by bullies in the film, but they end up making new friends and finding sanctuary in music. The video ends with the hashtag #Endviolence and the phrase “Choose Respect.” Support is a good option. “Pick Kindness.” Since 2017, UNICEF has been putting up booths at BTS concerts to promote the campaign, with the goal of providing information on how people can protect themselves from bullying and violence.

Last month, the band also spoke at the United Nations General Assembly.

BTS expressed their disappointment in the crowd as their concert tours were canceled because of the epidemic. However, the group stated that they are moving forward with hope, drawing inspiration from those who have overcome adversity. COVID-19 also prompted the band to uncover the priceless moments that we used to take for granted, according to the band.

