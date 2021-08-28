The Love Island star and the Scouse model used to work together in a burger truck.

A fortuitous shot on Southport beach for a friend’s business catapulted Ruby Wong into the spotlight.

Ruby, a 25-year-old Fazakerley resident, went to St John Bosco, Liverpool City College, and Liverpool John Moores University.

Josh Denzel, a Love Island contestant, has been her boyfriend for almost a year.

Ruby has now found popularity and now travels the world, working for companies such as JD Sports and Boohoo and earning hundreds of pounds every week.

Ruby, who used to work in a burger van, recently starred in BBC Three’s Models: Street To Catwalk, as previously reported.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday in 2020, Ruby revealed that she wasn’t always in such a glamorous job.

“Before modeling, I was working three jobs to keep myself afloat: a hotel, a restaurant, and a burger van,” she explained.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion, and everyone has always encouraged me to model since I was a toddler, but anxiety always got the best of me.”

But then a university friend requested Ruby to help him with a project, and Ruby agreed, never imagining that this would be the turning point in her life.

“My friend had just established a swimsuit business and asked if I would pose in some of his bikinis on Southport beach as a favor,” she continued.

“I posted a handful of photos on Instagram after the shoot; I’d never really placed body images on there before.

“The photographs were noticed by the Nemesis modeling agency, who approached me.”

Josh, Ruby’s boyfriend, appeared on the 2018 season of Love Island and is now a sports broadcaster.