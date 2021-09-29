The Los Angeles County Examiner confirms that Daniel Mickelson died of a fentanyl and cocaine overdose.

Authorities confirmed the cause of death of Daniel Mickelson, who passed away on July 4 at the age of 23. The actress and model died of fentanyl and cocaine poisoning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who ruled the death an accident.

Daniel’s sister, model Meredith Mickelson, was the first to convey the news of his death on July 5. “My heart is destroyed and to write this seems so horrible and I don’t even know what to say,” she posted on Instagram. Yesterday, I lost my brother, my best friend, and the other half of my heart. There was no one I adored more on this planet.”

“There’s no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest, brightest, sunniest human on the planet, and I’m so grateful God chose me to be his sister for the rest of his incredible life,” she concluded.

In the comments portion of the post, fans and fellow celebrities expressed their sympathy. Jordyn Woods was one among them, and she said, “Praying for you.”

“I love you forever Daniel,” model Amelia Hamlin said in a comment on the post.

Kaia Gerber, a model and actress, also paid tribute to Daniel on her Instagram account, sharing a screenshot of herself FaceTimeing with him.

“I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other,” she wrote. “I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”

Daniel’s demise is the latest high-profile death caused by accidental drug overdose involving fentanyl. Authorities have determined that Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, also ingested fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine prior to his death. Other celebrities who died from fentanyl overdose include Prince and Tom Petty.

In 2019, Daniel appeared in the film “The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.”

He also starred in the series “Mani.”