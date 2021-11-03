The ‘Lord of the Rings’ star denounces racism and sells already purchased NFTs in the midst of the NFT controversy.

Elijah Wood quickly sold the NFT item that had gotten him a lot of flak.

The “Lord of the Rings” actor is a huge fan of NFT artwork. Based on his publicly accessible OpenSea profile, Wood owned at least six of Trosley’s NFTs, according to Input. On Oct. 27, he posted a photo of a gilded bust of a zombie to Twitter.

“I’m in love with my Golden Zombie!” Thank you, @JungleFreaksNFT @TrosleyNFT,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet’s title, according to Input.

Wood’s tweet, however, drew considerable criticism because George Trosley, the artist behind Jungle Freaks, a collection of tens of thousands of hand-drawn zombies and scientifically enhanced gorillas at battle, is accused of racism. In the 1970s, he worked as a cartoonist for the pornographic magazine Hustler, depicting people of color in a negative manner.

Wood updated his fans on what he did with his NFT art collection after receiving a lot of abuse on the internet.

“I was became aware of some of the artist’s past frightening cartoons after purchasing several NFTs and receiving one as a present. “I immediately sold the NFTs after learning of this since I completely condemn any sort of racism,” he said in a statement released on Twitter. “The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs have been given to LDF and Black Lives Matter.” Wood’s tweet drew a lot of attention from his followers. Many of them praised his efforts, while others advised him to refrain from purchasing or engaging with NFT in the future because it is harmful to the environment and the artist.

“Way to go, guy.

But this NFT nonsense has to come to an end.

Your life would be better if you stopped taking chances.

Everyone on here should be listened to.

We care about you, and we believe that if you stopped purchasing these items, we would be able to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“Saving the world, Elijah,” one person said.

“And now stop interacting with NFTs entirely, and you’re good to go.”

Please, my dude, come to a halt. They are extremely damaging to the environment, and you should know better by now. Please?” another has been added.

The Ethereum blockchain includes NFTs. NFTs can be drawings, music, or any other form of digital art. Many people are opposed to it because it consumes too much energy and resources, resulting in carbon emissions that hurt the environment, according to Wired.

Meanwhile, Limericking had earlier chastised NFT in a Twitter post.

