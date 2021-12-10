The Liverpool game is Bernardo Silva’s favorite Manchester City memory.

Bernardo Silva has stated that his favorite moment at Manchester City is a match versus Liverpool.

The Reds have faced off against City in recent seasons, with the two clubs sharing the last four Premier League titles.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs, at Anfield in October, ended in a 2-2 tie.

Silva shone on that day, as Pep Guardiola’s team clawed back from two goals behind after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead.

However, when asked about his favorite moment at the Etihad Stadium, the Portugal international chose a triumph over Liverpool in a video broadcast on City’s Youtube channel.

Both the Reds and City were in contention for the Premier League title in the 2018-19 season, with the battle coming down to the last day.

The Etihad side, though, won the title with 98 points, one more than Liverpool’s 97, which is still a record for a second-place finish.

Silva chose City’s 2-1 home victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side in January 2019 as his favorite memory from his time at the club.

“That (match versus Liverpool) is one of my favorite memories of (Manchester) City,” Silva added.

“It gave us a glimmer of optimism that we may win the Premier League.”

“It was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever experienced!” That was a great occasion, and that was a great game.” Sergio Aguero gave City the lead early in the game, but Roberto Firmino equalized late in the second half.

However, Leroy Sane scored to put an end to a game in which John Stones cleared an effort from Mohamed Salah off the line.