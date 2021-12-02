The Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will host a massive after-dark art exhibition.

At Liverpool Cathedral, a massive art work is about to be unveiled.

With an astonishing display of lights, projections, and sound, the immersive art experience ‘Space, The Universe, and Everything’ will change the inside of Liverpool Cathedral.

As they go around the edifice, guests will be surrounded by the awe-inspiring grandeur of the universe.

After dark, the Gothic architecture of the building will be transformed into a canvas for an exploration of space and the universe, with a son-et-lumière performance taking place every evening between Friday, February 18 and Sunday, February 27, 2022.

‘Space, The Universe and Everything’ is the work of award-winning artistic partnership Luxmuralis, the team behind ‘Angel Wings’ and ‘Peace Doves’ at Liverpool Cathedral. It combines the projections of sculptor Peter Walker with the lovely atmospheric sounds of composer David Harper.

“We’re really delighted about presenting ‘Space, The Universe, and Everything’ to such a spectacular facility,” stated Peter Walker, Artistic Director of Luxmuralis.

“Liverpool Cathedral has the feel of an amphitheatre, and to fill such a large area of Gothic architecture with galaxies and the universe will be incredible.”

“Mankind has barely touched the surface of space exploration, and this artwork explores the incredible mysteries of the universe, conveying the excitement of what lies ahead as we see faraway galaxies emerge before us.”

“‘Space, The Cosmos, and Everything’ allows guests to lose themselves in space and time as they go from the first step on the moon to the edge of the universe and back in one night.” It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” “Liverpool Cathedral is well recognized for presenting modern artworks, and we’re happy to welcome Luxmuralis back with our most ambitious installation yet,” said The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool.

“‘Space, The Universe, and Everything’ is poised to be a true highlight on Liverpool Cathedral’s gorgeous architecture come alive with light and sound in 2022, and it’ll be simply magnificent to see Liverpool Cathedral’s stunning architecture come alive with light and sound.”

“As the UK’s and one of the world’s largest cathedrals, just being there is awe-inspiring.””

